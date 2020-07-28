KSAN Storm Team forecast – Tuesday, July 28, 2020

On Tuesday, San Angelo made it to 102°, just before isolated showers and storms moved through. After brief showers, temperatures came down into the 80s.

The next couple of days will be mainly dry and hot, with temperatures reaching upwards of 100°. Our next best chance of rain comes on Friday evening into Saturday morning.

Some isolated showers are possible as we go into the beginning of the weekend. This will help keep temperatures in the upper 90s for the first part of the weekend.

After Saturday, things turn dry, sunny, and hot as we start out next week.