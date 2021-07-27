KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Tuesday, July 27, 2021

Typical summertime temperatures have returned to The Lone Star State, and look to stick around for some time. We could see a slight relief from the 100s in the form of some clouds and showers.

We will see clouds increase overnight tonight into tomorrow morning, then things will start to clear out as we go into the afternoon hours. A few of our communities may see an isolated shower or storm tomorrow, but most of us will remain dry.

The rest of the week looks to remain dry with daytime highs reaching back into the 100s. Next week looks to bring another chance for showers and storms, with highs dipping back down into the middle 90s.