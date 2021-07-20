KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Tuesday, July 20, 2021

It was more sunshine and slightly cooler temperatures across our area today. We will see more of the same for the remainder of this week.

Wednesday and Thursday bring more Mostly Sunny conditions with highs in the low 90s. Friday will bring about a few more clouds to our area, with daytime highs still remaining on the cool side.

This weekend is when things look to warm-up back into the upper 90s and maybe a few locations in the low 100s. There will be abundant sunshine across the region through the weekend, before a few clouds are expected to work back into the area by the start of next week.