KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Tuesday, July 20, 2021

Weather

It was more sunshine and slightly cooler temperatures across our area today. We will see more of the same for the remainder of this week.

Wednesday and Thursday bring more Mostly Sunny conditions with highs in the low 90s. Friday will bring about a few more clouds to our area, with daytime highs still remaining on the cool side.

This weekend is when things look to warm-up back into the upper 90s and maybe a few locations in the low 100s. There will be abundant sunshine across the region through the weekend, before a few clouds are expected to work back into the area by the start of next week.

Sunny

San Angelo

86°F Sunny Feels like 86°
Wind
9 mph NE
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
67°F Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph ENE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Robert Lee

85°F Sunny Feels like 85°
Wind
9 mph NE
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 67F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
67°F Mainly clear skies. Low 67F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph ENE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Eldorado

84°F Sunny Feels like 84°
Wind
9 mph NE
Humidity
32%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 65F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
66°F Clear skies. Low near 65F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph ENE
Precip
13%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Mertzon

84°F Sunny Feels like 84°
Wind
11 mph NE
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 65F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
65°F Clear skies. Low near 65F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph ENE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Eden

83°F Sunny Feels like 83°
Wind
8 mph NE
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low near 65F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
66°F Mainly clear. Low near 65F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph ENE
Precip
14%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.