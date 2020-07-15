KSAN Storm Team forecast – Tuesday, July 14, 2020

Weather

We broke another high temperature record here in San Angelo on Tuesday afternoon. The temperature in San Angelo once again made it to 110° for the second day in a row.

The high temperature of 110° on Tuesday, breaks the old record of 109° set back in 1933. If there is any good news, it is that temperatures will start to “cool” down over the next seven days.

The next seven days will be dry and filled with plenty of sunshine. We have a couple more days of hot temperatures to deal with on Wednesday and Thursday, with high temperatures at or above 100°.

By Friday, high temperatures come down into the upper 90’s.

