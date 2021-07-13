KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Tuesday, July 13, 2021

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

It was more sun and less rain for most of us across the region today. This sunny weather will be on repeat for much of the rest of the week.

It will continue to be sunny with highs in the low to mid 90s through Thursday. A few more clouds and a few isolated showers could be possible on Friday.

The weekend looks to be dry with mostly sunny conditions expected across the area. Next week will see our next weather system approach our area, brining a better chance for showers and storms to start the week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Partly Cloudy

San Angelo

81°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 84°
Wind
13 mph ESE
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some passing clouds. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
70°F Some passing clouds. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SSE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Robert Lee

84°F Sunny Feels like 87°
Wind
10 mph ESE
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
69°F Mainly clear. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Eldorado

77°F Fair Feels like 77°
Wind
12 mph SE
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
69°F Mainly clear. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Mertzon

81°F Fair Feels like 83°
Wind
12 mph SE
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 69F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
69°F Mainly clear. Low 69F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Eden

78°F Sunny Feels like 81°
Wind
13 mph SE
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
69°F Mostly clear. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.