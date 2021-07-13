KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Tuesday, July 13, 2021

It was more sun and less rain for most of us across the region today. This sunny weather will be on repeat for much of the rest of the week.

It will continue to be sunny with highs in the low to mid 90s through Thursday. A few more clouds and a few isolated showers could be possible on Friday.

The weekend looks to be dry with mostly sunny conditions expected across the area. Next week will see our next weather system approach our area, brining a better chance for showers and storms to start the week.