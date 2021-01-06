KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Tuesday, January 5, 2021

The warm days that we have experienced over the past few days are about to come to an end for us. A cold front moves through the area tonight, ushering in cooler weather for the rest of the week.

Overnight we will see an increase of clouds ahead of our approaching cold front. Daytime highs on Wednesday will be in the 50s, with plenty of sunshine.

We will continue to see cooler temperatures through the weekend, when our next system is set to arrive. This one could bring rain showers and even a few snowflakes to the area on Sunday, before moving out on Monday morning.