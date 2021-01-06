KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Tuesday, January 5, 2021

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The warm days that we have experienced over the past few days are about to come to an end for us. A cold front moves through the area tonight, ushering in cooler weather for the rest of the week.

Overnight we will see an increase of clouds ahead of our approaching cold front. Daytime highs on Wednesday will be in the 50s, with plenty of sunshine.

We will continue to see cooler temperatures through the weekend, when our next system is set to arrive. This one could bring rain showers and even a few snowflakes to the area on Sunday, before moving out on Monday morning.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.