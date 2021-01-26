KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Tuesday, January 26, 2021

We have seen plenty of sunshine on our Tuesday, that will spill over into our Wednesday as well. Then, we will start to see a little more cloud cover as the week goes on.

Tonight a few clouds push through the area, with lows in the 30s for many of our communties on Wednesday morning. Then, we will see a mostly sunny day across the region with highs in the upper 50s.

Thursday and Friday bring a few more clouds and daytime highs in the upper 60s ahead of our next approaching system. The next cold front swings through on Saturday with a small chance of a shower, before clearing out and cooling down into the low 60s.