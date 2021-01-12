KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Tuesday, January 12, 2021

There was still some snow on the ground and rooftops today. Most of the snow has melted away as warmer weather has started to return to the Concho Valley.

The rest of the week brings more sun and warmer conditions across the area. We will see daytime highs reach into the 60s on Wednesday and Thursday.

Another cold front moves through the area on Thursday afternoon. This brings temperatures down a few degrees, back down into the upper 50s.

More cold air is expected to arrive on Sunday, with increasing cloud cover. Another weather system could bring some more wet weather into the beginning of next week.

