It is more up and down temperature swings for us this week. As another cold front gets ready to make its way across our area later this week.

We will be on a warming trend through Friday with highs climbing into the upper 70s by Friday. Another front arrives Friday night into Saturday, this will cool daytime highs into the 50s on Saturday.

We will start another warming trend by Sunday with highs climbing back into the low to mid 60s. The forecast looks to be on the dry side for the next seven days.

