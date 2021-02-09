KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Tuesday, February 9, 2021

The winter weather that we were expecting to return this week arrived a little early. However, this cloudy cold day is likely only a taste of what is to come later.

We will continue to have cool conditions through the rest of the workweek, with highs expected to be in the 40s. There is also a potential that we see some type of winter weather Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

We could see periods of freezing rain and rain through the day on Thursday. Then, we will likely get a break just in time for some of the coldest air to arrive to the area.

This weekend brings freezing temperatures to much of the Concho Valley. We could see daytime highs in the 30s and 20s, with morning lows in the teens or even single digits.