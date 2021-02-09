KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Tuesday, February 9, 2021

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The winter weather that we were expecting to return this week arrived a little early. However, this cloudy cold day is likely only a taste of what is to come later.

We will continue to have cool conditions through the rest of the workweek, with highs expected to be in the 40s. There is also a potential that we see some type of winter weather Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

We could see periods of freezing rain and rain through the day on Thursday. Then, we will likely get a break just in time for some of the coldest air to arrive to the area.

This weekend brings freezing temperatures to much of the Concho Valley. We could see daytime highs in the 30s and 20s, with morning lows in the teens or even single digits.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sunny

San Angelo

53°F Sunny Feels like 49°
Wind
11 mph NE
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 38F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
38°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 38F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph ENE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Robert Lee

48°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 44°
Wind
9 mph E
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers after midnight. Low 38F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
38°F Partly cloudy this evening followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers after midnight. Low 38F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
10 mph E
Precip
31%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Eldorado

66°F Sunny Feels like 66°
Wind
10 mph E
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low 47F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
47°F Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low 47F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
11 mph ESE
Precip
35%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Mertzon

54°F Sunny Feels like 51°
Wind
9 mph ENE
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies during the evening giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low 41F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
41°F Partly cloudy skies during the evening giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low 41F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
10 mph E
Precip
33%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Eden

52°F Sunny Feels like 48°
Wind
12 mph ENE
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 39F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
40°F Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 39F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph E
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

53° / 39°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 53° 39°

Wednesday

55° / 30°
AM Showers
AM Showers 42% 55° 30°

Thursday

45° / 28°
AM Rain/Ice
AM Rain/Ice 64% 45° 28°

Friday

50° / 25°
Cloudy
Cloudy 13% 50° 25°

Saturday

37° / 15°
AM Snow Showers
AM Snow Showers 32% 37° 15°

Sunday

32° / 10°
Cloudy
Cloudy 10% 32° 10°

Monday

29° / 11°
AM Snow Showers
AM Snow Showers 32% 29° 11°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

49°

7 PM
Clear
1%
49°

47°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
47°

44°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
44°

43°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
43°

42°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
42°

41°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
41°

40°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
40°

40°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
40°

40°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
40°

39°

4 AM
Cloudy
23%
39°

40°

5 AM
Cloudy
24%
40°

41°

6 AM
Cloudy
24%
41°

41°

7 AM
Few Showers
32%
41°

41°

8 AM
Showers
39%
41°

45°

9 AM
Showers
42%
45°

47°

10 AM
Showers
35%
47°

48°

11 AM
Few Showers
32%
48°

50°

12 PM
Cloudy
24%
50°

52°

1 PM
Cloudy
21%
52°

54°

2 PM
Cloudy
19%
54°

53°

3 PM
Cloudy
22%
53°

52°

4 PM
Cloudy
16%
52°

49°

5 PM
Cloudy
20%
49°

48°

6 PM
Cloudy
18%
48°

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.