KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Tuesday February 2, 2021

It is groundhog day, and the groundhog has said that we will see six more weeks of winter. Yet, it will feel more like spring for a few more days here in the Concho Valley.

We will continue to see sunshine and daytime highs in the 70s through the middle of this week. Then, a cold front will bring cooler air on Friday with highs dipping back down into the 60s.

Another front arrives on Sunday morning, bringing much cooler air to the area. We could see daytime highs on Sunday in the upper 50s or low 60s.