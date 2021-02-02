KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Tuesday February 2, 2021

It is groundhog day, and the groundhog has said that we will see six more weeks of winter. Yet, it will feel more like spring for a few more days here in the Concho Valley.

We will continue to see sunshine and daytime highs in the 70s through the middle of this week. Then, a cold front will bring cooler air on Friday with highs dipping back down into the 60s.

Another front arrives on Sunday morning, bringing much cooler air to the area. We could see daytime highs on Sunday in the upper 50s or low 60s.

Clear

San Angelo

63°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
30%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
44°F Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Robert Lee

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
27%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
46°F Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Eldorado

59°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
9 mph SSW
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
44°F Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Mertzon

62°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
10 mph SSW
Humidity
29%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
46°F A clear sky. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Eden

59°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
32%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
47°F Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

63° / 44°
Clear
Clear 0% 63° 44°

Wednesday

81° / 56°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 1% 81° 56°

Thursday

78° / 35°
Sunny/Wind
Sunny/Wind 3% 78° 35°

Friday

68° / 44°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 68° 44°

Saturday

67° / 29°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 67° 29°

Sunday

60° / 34°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 60° 34°

Monday

64° / 38°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 1% 64° 38°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

61°

7 PM
Clear
0%
61°

59°

8 PM
Clear
0%
59°

56°

9 PM
Clear
0%
56°

55°

10 PM
Clear
0%
55°

53°

11 PM
Clear
0%
53°

53°

12 AM
Clear
0%
53°

52°

1 AM
Clear
0%
52°

52°

2 AM
Clear
0%
52°

50°

3 AM
Clear
0%
50°

50°

4 AM
Clear
0%
50°

49°

5 AM
Clear
0%
49°

47°

6 AM
Clear
0%
47°

45°

7 AM
Clear
1%
45°

45°

8 AM
Sunny
1%
45°

51°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
51°

58°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
58°

64°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
64°

70°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
70°

74°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
74°

78°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

79°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

80°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

79°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
79°

75°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

