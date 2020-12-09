KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Tuesday, December 8, 2020

It has been a warm start to our week across much of the area. This warm trend looks to continue for just a little while longer.

If you are a fan of warm weather, then the next couple of days will be perfect. We will see plenty of sunshine and daytime highs near 80, through Thursday.

Then as the week comes to a close, we will see a chance for some showers and cooler temperatures return. A cold front moving through the area on Friday will bring a chance for showers and much cooler daytime highs into the weekend.

