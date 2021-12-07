KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Tuesday, December 7, 2021

We started out cold this morning, but it warmed up quickly into the afternoon. The next few days will be very similar to what we saw today.

Through the rest of the week, we will start to see daytime highs rise into the upper 70s and low 80s by Thursday and Friday. Winds will star to pick up Friday ahead of an approaching cold front.

This next cold front will bring cooler air, but no rainfall is expected across the area. Daytime high temperatures this weekend will fall into the 60s behind the front.

It will warm back up once again into the beginning of next week. Monday and Tuesday will bring daytime highs in the 70s.

-Chief Meteorologist Aaron Ayers
Clear

San Angelo

60°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
5 mph SSW
Humidity
32%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear. Low 39F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
39°F Generally clear. Low 39F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph WSW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Robert Lee

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
6 mph SW
Humidity
23%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
40°F Clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph WSW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Eldorado

56°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
5 mph SSW
Humidity
36%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
41°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Mertzon

58°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
8 mph SSW
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 40F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
40°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 40F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Eden

55°F Clear Feels like 54°
Wind
8 mph SSW
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
44°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

