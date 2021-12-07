KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Tuesday, December 7, 2021

We started out cold this morning, but it warmed up quickly into the afternoon. The next few days will be very similar to what we saw today.

Through the rest of the week, we will start to see daytime highs rise into the upper 70s and low 80s by Thursday and Friday. Winds will star to pick up Friday ahead of an approaching cold front.

This next cold front will bring cooler air, but no rainfall is expected across the area. Daytime high temperatures this weekend will fall into the 60s behind the front.

It will warm back up once again into the beginning of next week. Monday and Tuesday will bring daytime highs in the 70s.