Another warm day, but we did not break a record high. We will continue to have a few more warm days as we close out December and ring in 2022.

We made it to a high of 79° again today, but fell shy of the record high of 84° in 2016. We will continue to have highs in the 70s through the end of the week.

The new year will start off with a punch of cold air across Texas. A cold front is set to swing through Saturday night, bringing lows into the 20s and highs in the 50s to start the first week of the new year.