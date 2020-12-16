KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Tuesday, December 15, 2020

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

It has been a windy day across much of west Texas today, and that has brought in some light dust. The winds will calm down and the dust will settle as we go into the overnight hours.

Wednesday will be cooler with daytime highs in the upper 50s, and plenty of sunshine across the area. It is not until Thursday that we will see a slight warm-up with daytime highs in the mid 60s.

After a couple of warm, sunny days we will again see an increase in cloud cover ahead of our next front on Friday night. This front looks to be dry, and to bring daytime highs back into the 50s as we go into the weekend.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.