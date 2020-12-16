KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Tuesday, December 15, 2020

It has been a windy day across much of west Texas today, and that has brought in some light dust. The winds will calm down and the dust will settle as we go into the overnight hours.

Wednesday will be cooler with daytime highs in the upper 50s, and plenty of sunshine across the area. It is not until Thursday that we will see a slight warm-up with daytime highs in the mid 60s.

After a couple of warm, sunny days we will again see an increase in cloud cover ahead of our next front on Friday night. This front looks to be dry, and to bring daytime highs back into the 50s as we go into the weekend.