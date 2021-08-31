KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Tuesday, August 31, 2021

As we close out August and enter into the first month of fall, things look to be warming up. Then, our upcoming holiday weekend also looks to bring about plenty of sunshine.

The rest of this week will bring a mix of sun and clouds with daytime highs reaching into the mid 90s. Morning lows will start out in the low 70s for the rest of this week.

We will start to see a little less cloud cover and more sun as we move into the holiday weekend. More sun means that daytime highs will be rising into the upper 90s through the weekend and into the beginning of next week.

Partly Cloudy

San Angelo

90°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 94°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
73°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Thunderstorm

Robert Lee

72°F Thunderstorm Feels like 72°
Wind
12 mph SE
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
70°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
81%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

88°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 90°
Wind
10 mph SE
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some passing clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
72°F Some passing clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Mertzon

89°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 92°
Wind
12 mph SE
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
72°F Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Eden

88°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 91°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
72°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.