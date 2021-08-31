KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Tuesday, August 31, 2021

As we close out August and enter into the first month of fall, things look to be warming up. Then, our upcoming holiday weekend also looks to bring about plenty of sunshine.

The rest of this week will bring a mix of sun and clouds with daytime highs reaching into the mid 90s. Morning lows will start out in the low 70s for the rest of this week.

We will start to see a little less cloud cover and more sun as we move into the holiday weekend. More sun means that daytime highs will be rising into the upper 90s through the weekend and into the beginning of next week.