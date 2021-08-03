KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Tuesday, August 3, 2021

It was a little hazy today thanks to some smoke that has been carried from wildfires in Canada and the northwestern states. This haze will likely hang around through tomorrow, before things start to clear out leading into the weekend.

Daytime highs over the next few days will remain on the cooler side with highs in the lower 90s. We will have more sun leading into the weekend, with highs reaching into the upper 90s and low 100s.

Next week the warm-up will continue with more sunshine in the forecast. Daytime highs will continue to remain in the upper 90s through the beginning of next week.

Sunny

San Angelo

86°F Sunny Feels like 86°
Wind
5 mph NE
Humidity
29%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 65F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
65°F Clear skies. Low near 65F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Robert Lee

86°F Sunny Feels like 86°
Wind
6 mph ENE
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
64°F Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph ENE
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Eldorado

83°F Sunny Feels like 83°
Wind
3 mph NNE
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
64°F A clear sky. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Mertzon

85°F Sunny Feels like 85°
Wind
6 mph ENE
Humidity
30%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Eden

85°F Sunny Feels like 85°
Wind
5 mph ENE
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable.
65°F A clear sky. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.