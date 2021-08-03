KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Tuesday, August 3, 2021

It was a little hazy today thanks to some smoke that has been carried from wildfires in Canada and the northwestern states. This haze will likely hang around through tomorrow, before things start to clear out leading into the weekend.

Daytime highs over the next few days will remain on the cooler side with highs in the lower 90s. We will have more sun leading into the weekend, with highs reaching into the upper 90s and low 100s.

Next week the warm-up will continue with more sunshine in the forecast. Daytime highs will continue to remain in the upper 90s through the beginning of next week.