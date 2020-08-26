KSAN Storm Team forecast – Tuesday, August 25, 2020

Hurricane Laura is the big weather story this week. This storm is likely to make landfall as a category 3 hurricane later this week somewhere between Texas and Louisiana.

Hurricane Laura will have very limited impacts for us in the Concho Valley. Most of us will stay dry over the next seven days, with temperatures nearing 100°.

Some of our far eastern counties could pick up on an isolated shower or storm as Hurricane Laura passes to the east. The rest of us, will see mostly sunny days with little chance of rain.