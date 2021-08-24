KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Tuesday, August 24, 2021

High pressure continues to be the main player in our current weather pattern. This will lead to a few more days of sunny and warm weather across our region this week.

The rest of this week will feature dry and mostly sunny conditions thanks to high pressure situated across the area. Then, the area of high pressure is expected to weaken and move away from our area.

This will allow for some development of clouds and a few isolated showers across the region. Some cooler air is also expected to filter into the area moving into the weekend, bringing daytime highs down into the low 90s.

Next week is likely to vary based upon what might happen in the tropics. For now, we are watching for the potential for a tropical system to impact our local weather next week. It is still too early to determine where exactly this system will track, but there could be some impacts to our local weather.