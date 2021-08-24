KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Tuesday, August 24, 2021

High pressure continues to be the main player in our current weather pattern. This will lead to a few more days of sunny and warm weather across our region this week.

The rest of this week will feature dry and mostly sunny conditions thanks to high pressure situated across the area. Then, the area of high pressure is expected to weaken and move away from our area.

This will allow for some development of clouds and a few isolated showers across the region. Some cooler air is also expected to filter into the area moving into the weekend, bringing daytime highs down into the low 90s.

Next week is likely to vary based upon what might happen in the tropics. For now, we are watching for the potential for a tropical system to impact our local weather next week. It is still too early to determine where exactly this system will track, but there could be some impacts to our local weather.

Sunny

San Angelo

90°F Sunny Feels like 93°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
72°F Clear skies. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Robert Lee

91°F Sunny Feels like 93°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
72°F Generally clear. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Eldorado

87°F Sunny Feels like 88°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
71°F Clear skies. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Mertzon

88°F Clear Feels like 90°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
71°F Clear skies. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Eden

87°F Clear Feels like 88°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
71°F Clear skies. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.