KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Tuesday, August 10, 2021

It was another day filled with sunshine and heat across much of our region. The heat is expected to last for a few more days, before we see a break in the form of clouds, showers and even a few storms.

Wednesday and Thursday bring more sun and hot temperatures across our area, with highs topping out near 100º. Friday will start to usher in a little cooler air, with daytime highs reaching into the upper 90s, but still with plenty of sunshine to go around.

With the heat in full force across our area, it is a good idea to take steps to stay safe when out in the heat. This includes staying hydrated and taking breaks when spending time outside during peak heating times. Remember to not leave pets or children in hot parked cars, as this can also be a deadly situation.

The good news is that things will start to cool down a little towards the end of the week. We will see daytime highs drop down into the mid 90s, with increased chances for a few showers or storms by this weekend. This cooler pattern looks to stick around into the first half of next week.