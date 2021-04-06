KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Tuesday, April 6, 2021

The days are starting to get warmer here across the Concho Valley. Yet, a couple of dry cold fronts will help moderate temperatures across the area this week.

We made it to the 90s today for the first time since October of last year. An approaching cold front will bring temperatures down just a bit tomorrow.

We will see highs in the mid 80s on Wednesday with sunny conditions. Things warm back into the 90s for daytime highs on Thursday and Friday.

Then another cold front will bring daytime highs into the upper 70s and low 80s on Saturday. Then, things warm back up into the upper 80s by Sunday.

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

83° / 61°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 83° 61°

Wednesday

85° / 51°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 85° 51°

Thursday

91° / 60°
Sunny
Sunny 2% 91° 60°

Friday

94° / 53°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 94° 53°

Saturday

81° / 55°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 81° 55°

Sunday

93° / 59°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 93° 59°

Monday

81° / 50°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 81° 50°

Sunny

San Angelo

83°F Sunny Feels like 83°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
61°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SSW
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Robert Lee

86°F Sunny Feels like 86°
Wind
18 mph S
Humidity
30%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph.
57°F Partly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
18 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Eldorado

79°F Fair Feels like 80°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
61°F Some clouds. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph SSW
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Mertzon

81°F Sunny Feels like 81°
Wind
17 mph S
Humidity
36%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 57F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.
57°F Some clouds. Low 57F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
18 mph SSW
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Eden

81°F Sunny Feels like 81°
Wind
17 mph S
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy and windy. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph.
63°F Partly cloudy and windy. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph.
Wind
20 mph SSW
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.