KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Tuesday, April 6, 2021

The days are starting to get warmer here across the Concho Valley. Yet, a couple of dry cold fronts will help moderate temperatures across the area this week.

We made it to the 90s today for the first time since October of last year. An approaching cold front will bring temperatures down just a bit tomorrow.

We will see highs in the mid 80s on Wednesday with sunny conditions. Things warm back into the 90s for daytime highs on Thursday and Friday.

Then another cold front will bring daytime highs into the upper 70s and low 80s on Saturday. Then, things warm back up into the upper 80s by Sunday.