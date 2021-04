Storms are in the forecast for the next couple of days, then the sun and the warmth will make a return by the end of the week.

Some of the storms tonight and tomorrow could be strong or severe. Severe storms will be capable of producing large hail, damaging winds, and even a couple tornadoes.

Thursday a cold front swings through the area bringing clearing conditions and slightly cooler weather. Then, temperatures rebound this weekend reaching back into the 90s.