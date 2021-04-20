KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Tuesday, April 20, 2021

Things are a lot cooler across the Concho Valley today thanks to the cold front that moved through today. Things are about to turn even colder overnight, then we warm right back up with a chance for storms.

Tonight brings really cold air to the Concho Valley with lows dropping into the low and mid 30s. A frost advisory goes into effect at 3 AM and will run until 9 AM tomorrow.

If you have plants outside, you may want to consider covering them up or pulling them inside to protect them from frost. Then, things turn warm once again to end the week, with a slight chance for storms.