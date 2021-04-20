KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Tuesday, April 20, 2021

Things are a lot cooler across the Concho Valley today thanks to the cold front that moved through today. Things are about to turn even colder overnight, then we warm right back up with a chance for storms.

Tonight brings really cold air to the Concho Valley with lows dropping into the low and mid 30s. A frost advisory goes into effect at 3 AM and will run until 9 AM tomorrow.

If you have plants outside, you may want to consider covering them up or pulling them inside to protect them from frost. Then, things turn warm once again to end the week, with a slight chance for storms.

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

56° / 38°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 56° 38°

Wednesday

63° / 47°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 1% 63° 47°

Thursday

70° / 59°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 70° 59°

Friday

86° / 55°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 53% 86° 55°

Saturday

83° / 53°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 83° 53°

Sunday

91° / 62°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 4% 91° 62°

Monday

91° / 65°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 1% 91° 65°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

55°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
55°

52°

9 PM
Clear
0%
52°

49°

10 PM
Clear
0%
49°

48°

11 PM
Clear
0%
48°

46°

12 AM
Clear
0%
46°

45°

1 AM
Clear
0%
45°

43°

2 AM
Clear
0%
43°

42°

3 AM
Clear
0%
42°

41°

4 AM
Clear
1%
41°

40°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
40°

39°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
39°

39°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
39°

40°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
40°

42°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
42°

45°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
45°

46°

11 AM
Cloudy
0%
46°

49°

12 PM
Cloudy
0%
49°

52°

1 PM
Cloudy
0%
52°

55°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
55°

57°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
57°

59°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
59°

61°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
61°

61°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
61°

62°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
62°
Sunny

San Angelo

56°F Sunny Feels like 52°
Wind
16 mph NNE
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Near record low temperatures. Low 38F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
38°F A few passing clouds. Near record low temperatures. Low 38F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph NE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Robert Lee

54°F Sunny Feels like 50°
Wind
15 mph N
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Near record low temperatures. Low 36F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph.
36°F Mainly clear skies. Near record low temperatures. Low 36F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph ENE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Eldorado

57°F Sunny Feels like 53°
Wind
16 mph NNE
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Near record low temperatures. Low 37F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
38°F Clear to partly cloudy. Near record low temperatures. Low 37F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph NE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Mertzon

56°F Sunny Feels like 52°
Wind
16 mph NNE
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Near record low temperatures. Low 37F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph.
37°F A few passing clouds. Near record low temperatures. Low 37F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph ENE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Eden

55°F Sunny Feels like 51°
Wind
17 mph NNE
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Near record low temperatures. Low 37F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
37°F A few passing clouds. Near record low temperatures. Low 37F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph NE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

