KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Tuesday, April 13, 2021

More clouds and more wet weather will be the story for much of the rest of the week. Then, things turn cooler as we head towards the weekend.

Tonight will bring mostly cloudy conditions with temperatures dropping into the low 50s. An isolated shower or thunderstorm can not be ruled out overnight.

Wednesday brings more scattered showers and thunderstorms to the area, with daytime highs in the 60s. Better storm chances come on Thursday with more widespread showers and thunderstorms.

Things start to turn dry this weekend, with a little more sun across the area. Daytime highs will fall into the 50s and low 60s for this weekend.

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

65° / 58°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 65° 58°

Wednesday

67° / 55°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 44% 67° 55°

Thursday

64° / 58°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 81% 64° 58°

Friday

79° / 43°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 79° 43°

Saturday

62° / 42°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 62° 42°

Sunday

61° / 42°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 61° 42°

Monday

66° / 45°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 13% 66° 45°

65°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
65°

64°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
64°

61°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
61°

61°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
61°

61°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
61°

60°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
60°

60°

1 AM
Cloudy
15%
60°

60°

2 AM
Cloudy
15%
60°

60°

3 AM
Cloudy
15%
60°

59°

4 AM
Cloudy
15%
59°

60°

5 AM
Cloudy
19%
60°

59°

6 AM
Cloudy
16%
59°

58°

7 AM
Cloudy
14%
58°

58°

8 AM
Cloudy
11%
58°

59°

9 AM
Cloudy
12%
59°

60°

10 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
60°

60°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
60°

61°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
61°

63°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
63°

64°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
64°

65°

3 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
65°

66°

4 PM
Cloudy
24%
66°

66°

5 PM
Cloudy
20%
66°

65°

6 PM
Cloudy
16%
65°
Mostly Cloudy

San Angelo

65°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 64°
Wind
10 mph N
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 57F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
58°F Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 57F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph NE
Precip
17%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Robert Lee

60°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 59°
Wind
8 mph N
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 55F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
55°F Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 55F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

69°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 69°
Wind
8 mph NNE
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 56F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
56°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 56F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NE
Precip
21%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Mertzon

60°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 58°
Wind
11 mph NNE
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 55F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
55°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 55F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph NE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Eden

69°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 69°
Wind
9 mph N
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 56F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
56°F Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 56F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph NE
Precip
19%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.