KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Tuesday, April 13, 2021

More clouds and more wet weather will be the story for much of the rest of the week. Then, things turn cooler as we head towards the weekend.

Tonight will bring mostly cloudy conditions with temperatures dropping into the low 50s. An isolated shower or thunderstorm can not be ruled out overnight.

Wednesday brings more scattered showers and thunderstorms to the area, with daytime highs in the 60s. Better storm chances come on Thursday with more widespread showers and thunderstorms.

Things start to turn dry this weekend, with a little more sun across the area. Daytime highs will fall into the 50s and low 60s for this weekend.