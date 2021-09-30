KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Thursday, September 30, 2021

Showers and thunderstorms return to the area this afternoon and evening. We will continue to see rain chances through the first part of the weekend.

Friday will bring about some clouds and scattered showers and storms across the region. This will help hold daytime highs down into the upper 70s and low 80s.

Then, rain chances will start to come to an end during Saturday afternoon, with sun returning to the area by Sunday. This will bring daytime highs back up into the middle 80s though much of next week.