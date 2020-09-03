KSAN Storm Team forecast – Thursday, September 3, 2020

Mostly sunny and dry is the story for much of us over the next few days. Then, next week we will watch for what could possibly be our first strong cold front of the season.

Through the holiday weekend, most of us stay dry with mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions and temperatures in the 90s. However, we will keep a small chance of a pop-up isolated thunderstorm, through Saturday.

Next week looks to bring a cold front to the Concho Valley. This could bring a chance for showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday evening, and cooler temperatures on Wednesday.

