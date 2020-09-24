KSAN Storm Team forecast – Thursday, September 24, 2020

The days ahead look sunny and warm as we approach the weekend. Then, a cold front looks to swing through the area next week.

This weekend will be filled with sunshine and above average temperatures. Daytime highs this weekend will reach into the 90s.

By Monday morning, we expect a cold front to move through the area. This will bring some clouds and cooler temperatures for the start of next week.

