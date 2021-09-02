KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Thursday, September 2, 2021

We will continue to see more summer like days for the rest of this week and even lasting into our holiday weekend. Then, a few storms could be possible by the start of next week, with slightly cooler temperatures.

For the rest of this week we will continue to see a mix of sun and clouds across the region. We will continue to see hot daytime highs reaching into the upper 90s through the weekend.

Labor Day is starting to show signs of showers and storms across the area, but confidence is low at this time. For now, expect a few showers or storms to pop-up on Labor Day, then slightly cooler conditions to follow for the rest of the week.