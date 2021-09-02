KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Thursday, September 2, 2021

Weather

We will continue to see more summer like days for the rest of this week and even lasting into our holiday weekend. Then, a few storms could be possible by the start of next week, with slightly cooler temperatures.

For the rest of this week we will continue to see a mix of sun and clouds across the region. We will continue to see hot daytime highs reaching into the upper 90s through the weekend.

Labor Day is starting to show signs of showers and storms across the area, but confidence is low at this time. For now, expect a few showers or storms to pop-up on Labor Day, then slightly cooler conditions to follow for the rest of the week.

Sunny

San Angelo

92°F Sunny Feels like 95°
Wind
8 mph ESE
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
73°F Clear skies. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Robert Lee

92°F Sunny Feels like 96°
Wind
10 mph ESE
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
73°F Partly cloudy. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Eldorado

89°F Fair Feels like 90°
Wind
11 mph SE
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
72°F Clear skies. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Mertzon

91°F Fair Feels like 93°
Wind
11 mph SE
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
72°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Eden

89°F Sunny Feels like 91°
Wind
10 mph SE
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
72°F A clear sky. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.