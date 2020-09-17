KSAN Storm Team forecast – Thursday, September 17, 2020

We are shaping up to have a nice weekend here in the Concho Valley. Also, the tropics will not relent with another potential tropical system expected to develop close to Texas.

High pressure building in over the area will lead to nice conditions this weekend. Expect sunny conditions over the next three days, with temperatures in the 80s.

As far as next week goes, there could be some influences from a tropical system. There is a tropical depression in the Gulf of Mexico near Mexico that the National Hurricane Center says could track towards the Texas coast.

The exact track of the system is not clear yet, but the long range models bring it close to Texas, and even bring some of the moisture to the Concho Valley. This system bears watching, but it is still too early to tell where it may go.

