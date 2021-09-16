KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Thursday, September 16, 2021

More sunshine and warmer temperatures will fill our weekend, then a cold front is expected to arrive next week. This will bring a taste of fall across our region by the middle of next week.

This weekend will feature sunny days with daytime highs reaching into the upper 90s, lasting into the beginning of next week. Then, a cold front will start to move through our area by the middle of the week.

This front will bring some clouds and possibly a few showers, then we will see daytime temperatures come down into the 80s behind the front. Morning lows very likely will start out in the 50s heading into the end of next week.

Clear

San Angelo

86°F Clear Feels like 87°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
66°F Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Robert Lee

87°F Clear Feels like 87°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
36%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
67°F Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Eldorado

84°F Clear Feels like 84°
Wind
5 mph ESE
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable.
65°F Clear skies. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Mertzon

85°F Clear Feels like 85°
Wind
7 mph ESE
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
66°F Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Eden

83°F Clear Feels like 84°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
66°F Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!