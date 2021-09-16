KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Thursday, September 16, 2021

More sunshine and warmer temperatures will fill our weekend, then a cold front is expected to arrive next week. This will bring a taste of fall across our region by the middle of next week.

This weekend will feature sunny days with daytime highs reaching into the upper 90s, lasting into the beginning of next week. Then, a cold front will start to move through our area by the middle of the week.

This front will bring some clouds and possibly a few showers, then we will see daytime temperatures come down into the 80s behind the front. Morning lows very likely will start out in the 50s heading into the end of next week.