The past few days have been cloudy, wet and cool across the Concho Valley. The wet weather may be coming to an end soon, but the cooler weather is likely to stick around.

This morning San Angelo broke the record low temperature at 50°. The previous record low was 53° in 2017.

Over the next seven days, things start to dry out and warm up into the 80s. Going into next week, things will start to turn a little more sunny, with highs topping out in the middle to upper 80s.