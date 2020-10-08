KSAN Storm Team forecast – Thursday, October 8, 2020

The Louisiana Gulf Coast braces for another land falling hurricane this week. Meanwhile, the Concho Valley gets ready for record breaking heat.

This weekend brings a lot of sun to the area, with dry conditions persisting. We are also likely to break record high temperatures on both Saturday and Sunday.

After the weekend, another dry cold front looks to bring in some clouds for the beginning of the week. Behind the front, temperatures across the area will return close to seasonable normal.

