KSAN Storm Team forecast – Thursday, October 8, 2020

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Louisiana Gulf Coast braces for another land falling hurricane this week. Meanwhile, the Concho Valley gets ready for record breaking heat.

This weekend brings a lot of sun to the area, with dry conditions persisting. We are also likely to break record high temperatures on both Saturday and Sunday.

After the weekend, another dry cold front looks to bring in some clouds for the beginning of the week. Behind the front, temperatures across the area will return close to seasonable normal.

If you have a weather photo you would like to share with us, you may submit it using the button below.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.