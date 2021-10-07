KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Thursday, October 7, 2021

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

We will continue to see very warm weather over the next several days across our region. Then, a couple of cold fronts will swing through the area next week.

The days ahead look to be filled with sunshine and a few clouds. Daytime highs look to rise into the low 90s through the weekend.

A couple of cold fronts are expected to move through the area next week. The first looks to be weak, with little change in our daytime highs, however the second one could bring some rain chances and much cooler air.

We will continue to watch both of these fronts as we approach next week. Stay tuned for forecast updates and adjustments.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sunny

San Angelo

85°F Sunny Feels like 85°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
30%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
64°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Robert Lee

86°F Clear Feels like 86°
Wind
12 mph SSE
Humidity
29%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
66°F A few passing clouds. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Eldorado

82°F Sunny Feels like 82°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
32%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
62°F Mostly clear. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Mertzon

83°F Sunny Feels like 83°
Wind
11 mph S
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
64°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Eden

83°F Sunny Feels like 83°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
64°F Generally clear. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South