KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Thursday, October 7, 2021

We will continue to see very warm weather over the next several days across our region. Then, a couple of cold fronts will swing through the area next week.

The days ahead look to be filled with sunshine and a few clouds. Daytime highs look to rise into the low 90s through the weekend.

A couple of cold fronts are expected to move through the area next week. The first looks to be weak, with little change in our daytime highs, however the second one could bring some rain chances and much cooler air.

We will continue to watch both of these fronts as we approach next week. Stay tuned for forecast updates and adjustments.