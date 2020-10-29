KSAN Storm Team forecast – Thursday, October 29, 2020

The only scary part about this forecast is how quickly Halloween is approaching. The days ahead are going to warm up briefly for the weekend, before another cool front brings slightly cooler temperatures.

As we go into the weekend, expect temperatures to warm into the 70s with a mix of sun and clouds across much of the area. After our weekend, we will see another weak cold front bring temperatures back into the 60s.

Election day looks to be mostly sunny with temperatures in the middle 70s.

