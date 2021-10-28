KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Thursday, October 28, 2021

The weather is looking spooktacular rolling into the upcoming weekend. Plenty of sunshine and mild days ahead of us, then more showers and storms expected next week.

it will be a nice Friday, with plenty of sun and temperatures in the 70s. The weekend will see a slight warm-up with highs in the low 80s.

Then, another cold front arrives by the middle of next week, bringing another chance for showers and storms to our area. Behind this front daytime highs are likely to fall into the 60s for the rest of next week.

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

