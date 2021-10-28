KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Thursday, October 28, 2021

The weather is looking spooktacular rolling into the upcoming weekend. Plenty of sunshine and mild days ahead of us, then more showers and storms expected next week.

it will be a nice Friday, with plenty of sun and temperatures in the 70s. The weekend will see a slight warm-up with highs in the low 80s.

Then, another cold front arrives by the middle of next week, bringing another chance for showers and storms to our area. Behind this front daytime highs are likely to fall into the 60s for the rest of next week.