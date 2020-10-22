KSAN Storm Team forecast – Thursday, October 22, 2020

There are big changes in the weather coming to the Concho Valley over the next seven days. Two cold fronts bring much cooler weather to the area.

The first cold front arrives tomorrow morning, bringing temperatures into the 40s for Friday afternoon. Then, we see a brief warm-up for this weekend, back into the 80s on Sunday.

Next week another stronger front brings much cooler temperatures to the area, with the possibility of our first freeze.

