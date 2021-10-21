KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Thursday, October 21, 2021

If you are looking for crisp, cool fall weather, unfortunately you will have to look elsewhere. At least for the next several days, because daytime highs are going to be on the climb through the weekend.

We will see more mostly sunny days through this upcoming weekend. Daytime highs are likely to climb into the upper 80s and potentially reach the low 90s.

The heat carries over into the first half of next week, with daytime highs close to 90, and more sun to come. There is another cold front that is expected to roll through the area by the middle of next week. That should help knock down daytime highs a few degrees.