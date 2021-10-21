KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Thursday, October 21, 2021

If you are looking for crisp, cool fall weather, unfortunately you will have to look elsewhere. At least for the next several days, because daytime highs are going to be on the climb through the weekend.

We will see more mostly sunny days through this upcoming weekend. Daytime highs are likely to climb into the upper 80s and potentially reach the low 90s.

The heat carries over into the first half of next week, with daytime highs close to 90, and more sun to come. There is another cold front that is expected to roll through the area by the middle of next week. That should help knock down daytime highs a few degrees.

Clear

San Angelo

77°F Clear Feels like 77°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
61°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Robert Lee

77°F Fair Feels like 77°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
61°F Mainly clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

75°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 75°
Wind
4 mph SE
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable.
60°F A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Mertzon

76°F Sunny Feels like 76°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
61°F A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Eden

74°F Fair Feels like 74°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
61°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
17%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

