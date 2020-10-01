KSAN Storm Team forecast – Thursday, October 1, 2020

We have now officially made it to October, and it is starting to feel like it across the Concho Valley. The days ahead bring plenty of sunshine with near normal temperatures.

Looking back at September, the month was slightly cooler and wetter than what we normally experience in September. As we look forward to October, the month looks to be slightly warmer than normal, with below normal rainfall.

As far as the days ahead go, we will continue to see sunny conditions, with daytime highs in the 80s and morning lows in the 50s.

