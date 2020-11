This week has been off to a quiet and calm start, and it looks to remain that way for the next several days. Expect more sun and warm temperatures through the weekend.

The next several days are going to be mostly sunny with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. Next week brings a cold front that brings some clouds and daytime highs back into the low 70s.

