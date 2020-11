It was a nice Thanksgiving with plenty of sun across the Concho Valley. Another cold front is on its way to the area tonight, with the potential for rain.

Tonight we will see an increase in cloud cover as a cold front approaches and moves through the area. This will also bring a chance for showers Friday and Saturday, with much cooler temperatures.

By Sunday the system moves off to the east, leaving clearing skies and cooler temperatures in place throughout the area.