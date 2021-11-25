KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Thursday, November 25, 2021

Happy Thanksgiving! It was a cold Thanksgiving day with highs topping out in the upper 50s. Then, it turns cold again overnight.

Black Friday will be off to a cold start, with temperatures dropping to around freezing tomorrow morning. Be sure to dress warmly if you are heading out to catch some early Black Friday deals.

We will warm into the 60s over the weekend, a few scattered showers will be possible on Saturday, as an upper level low moves across our area. Temperatures will warm-up next week into the low 70s with more sunshine through the middle of next week.