KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Thursday, November 25, 2021

Happy Thanksgiving! It was a cold Thanksgiving day with highs topping out in the upper 50s. Then, it turns cold again overnight.

Black Friday will be off to a cold start, with temperatures dropping to around freezing tomorrow morning. Be sure to dress warmly if you are heading out to catch some early Black Friday deals.

We will warm into the 60s over the weekend, a few scattered showers will be possible on Saturday, as an upper level low moves across our area. Temperatures will warm-up next week into the low 70s with more sunshine through the middle of next week.

-Chief Meteorologist Aaron Ayers
Connect with me:
Facebook / Twitter

Clear

San Angelo

45°F Clear Feels like 42°
Wind
6 mph N
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
33°F Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph N
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Robert Lee

42°F Clear Feels like 39°
Wind
5 mph N
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
33°F Partly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NNW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

46°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 42°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low near 35F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
35°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low near 35F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Mertzon

42°F Clear Feels like 39°
Wind
5 mph NNE
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
33°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Eden

44°F Clear Feels like 40°
Wind
8 mph N
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 34F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
34°F Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 34F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South