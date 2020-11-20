KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Thursday, November 19, 2020

This quiet weather pattern that we have been in for the past week is not over with just yet. We will continue to have sunny and warm days, at least through the first half of the weekend.

Temperatures will continue to be in the 70s, with plenty of sunshine at least through the first half of our weekend. A cold front moves through on Sunday, and brings daytime highs into the 60s.

Another front moves through the area on Tuesday, bringing us clearing and cooling conditions just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday.