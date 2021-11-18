KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Thursday, November 18, 2021

Get ready for a freeze overnight tonight, as temperatures will drop to or below freezing in many of our communities. Then, things will warm back up this weekend.

Temperatures tonight will drop to freezing and below freezing in many of our communities tonight. A freeze warning in in effect from midnight tonight until 8 AM Friday.

Temperatures will warm back into the upper 60s on Friday, with plenty of sunshine. Daytime highs return to the upper 70s on Saturday, before another cold front swings temperatures back to the 60s on Sunday and Monday.

Thanksgiving looks to be on the cool and cloudy side for now, but rain chances are likely to increase for the holiday evening.