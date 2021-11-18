KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Thursday, November 18, 2021

Get ready for a freeze overnight tonight, as temperatures will drop to or below freezing in many of our communities. Then, things will warm back up this weekend.

Temperatures tonight will drop to freezing and below freezing in many of our communities tonight. A freeze warning in in effect from midnight tonight until 8 AM Friday.

Temperatures will warm back into the upper 60s on Friday, with plenty of sunshine. Daytime highs return to the upper 70s on Saturday, before another cold front swings temperatures back to the 60s on Sunday and Monday.

Thanksgiving looks to be on the cool and cloudy side for now, but rain chances are likely to increase for the holiday evening.

Clear

San Angelo

52°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
5 mph NE
Humidity
24%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable.
35°F Clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Clear

Robert Lee

51°F Clear Feels like 49°
Wind
5 mph ENE
Humidity
23%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable.
35°F Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ESE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Clear

Eldorado

50°F Clear Feels like 49°
Wind
4 mph NNE
Humidity
27%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Scattered frost possible. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable.
35°F Clear to partly cloudy. Scattered frost possible. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Clear

Mertzon

49°F Clear Feels like 47°
Wind
5 mph ENE
Humidity
26%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
34°F A clear sky. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph E
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Clear

Eden

49°F Clear Feels like 47°
Wind
6 mph NE
Humidity
27%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
38°F Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph E
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

