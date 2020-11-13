KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Thursday, November 12, 2020

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

We had a warm Thursday across the Concho Valley, with plenty of sunshine. The story changes Friday morning, as a cold front swings through and stalls out to our south.

Friday, will see mostly cloudy conditions across the area with cooler temperatures. A cold front that will stall to our south on Friday will bring clouds and even some slight shower chances through the day on Friday.

Saturday brings a warm-up, before another cold front swings through the area on Sunday morning, bringing cooler weather into next week.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.