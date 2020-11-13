KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Thursday, November 12, 2020

We had a warm Thursday across the Concho Valley, with plenty of sunshine. The story changes Friday morning, as a cold front swings through and stalls out to our south.

Friday, will see mostly cloudy conditions across the area with cooler temperatures. A cold front that will stall to our south on Friday will bring clouds and even some slight shower chances through the day on Friday.

Saturday brings a warm-up, before another cold front swings through the area on Sunday morning, bringing cooler weather into next week.