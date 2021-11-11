KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Thursday, November 11, 2021

The days ahead will continue to be cool through much of the weekend, but a warm-up is on the way to our area. Then another cold front is expected to swing through next week.

This weekend looks to bring really nice weather across our region. Friday and Saturday bring plenty of sun with daytime highs in the low 70s.

By Sunday we will start to see a warming trend, with highs climbing back into the upper 70s through much of next week. Another cold front is anticipated to swing through the area next Wednesday night, bringing cooler weather to wrap-up next week.

Clear

San Angelo

54°F Clear Feels like 54°
Wind
3 mph E
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
43°F Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Robert Lee

54°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
47°F Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Eldorado

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
3 mph ENE
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
43°F A clear sky. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Mertzon

54°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
5 mph E
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Eden

51°F Clear Feels like 49°
Wind
4 mph ESE
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
47°F Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

