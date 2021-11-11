KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Thursday, November 11, 2021

The days ahead will continue to be cool through much of the weekend, but a warm-up is on the way to our area. Then another cold front is expected to swing through next week.

This weekend looks to bring really nice weather across our region. Friday and Saturday bring plenty of sun with daytime highs in the low 70s.

By Sunday we will start to see a warming trend, with highs climbing back into the upper 70s through much of next week. Another cold front is anticipated to swing through the area next Wednesday night, bringing cooler weather to wrap-up next week.