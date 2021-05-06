KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Thursday, May 6, 2021

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The weather continues to be nice across our area as we head into the end of the work week. Then, the heat turns up as we head into Mother’s Day Weekend.

We will continue to see pleasant weather through the weekend, but daytime highs will be on the rise into the low 90s by Sunday. Some more clouds and cooler air start to work into the Concho Valley by the beginning of next week.

Right now, Tuesday looks to bring the best chance for rain and thunderstorms across our area. Behind the rain and storms cooler weather will filter into our region bringing daytime highs into the 70s for the rest of next week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

84° / 57°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 84° 57°

Friday

90° / 65°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 4% 90° 65°

Saturday

91° / 69°
Partly Cloudy/Wind
Partly Cloudy/Wind 17% 91° 69°

Sunday

90° / 60°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 90° 60°

Monday

83° / 62°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 12% 83° 62°

Tuesday

75° / 56°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 37% 75° 56°

Wednesday

71° / 55°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 71° 55°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

84°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

81°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

75°

9 PM
Clear
0%
75°

72°

10 PM
Clear
0%
72°

69°

11 PM
Clear
0%
69°

67°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
67°

65°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
65°

64°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
64°

62°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
62°

61°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
61°

60°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
60°

58°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
58°

58°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
58°

61°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
61°

67°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
67°

73°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
73°

76°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
76°

80°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

83°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
83°

85°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
85°

87°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
87°

88°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
88°

88°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
88°

88°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
88°
Sunny

San Angelo

84°F Sunny Feels like 84°
Wind
9 mph E
Humidity
24%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
57°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph ESE
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Robert Lee

83°F Sunny Feels like 83°
Wind
10 mph ESE
Humidity
25%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
56°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SE
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Eldorado

81°F Sunny Feels like 81°
Wind
10 mph ESE
Humidity
24%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 58F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
58°F Mainly clear. Low 58F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph SE
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Mertzon

83°F Sunny Feels like 83°
Wind
11 mph ESE
Humidity
28%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 59F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
59°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 59F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SE
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Eden

82°F Sunny Feels like 82°
Wind
11 mph ESE
Humidity
25%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
58°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SE
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.