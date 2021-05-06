KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Thursday, May 6, 2021

The weather continues to be nice across our area as we head into the end of the work week. Then, the heat turns up as we head into Mother’s Day Weekend.

We will continue to see pleasant weather through the weekend, but daytime highs will be on the rise into the low 90s by Sunday. Some more clouds and cooler air start to work into the Concho Valley by the beginning of next week.

Right now, Tuesday looks to bring the best chance for rain and thunderstorms across our area. Behind the rain and storms cooler weather will filter into our region bringing daytime highs into the 70s for the rest of next week.