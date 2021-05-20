KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Thursday, May 20, 2021

Today is national rescue dog day, and it is a great evening to get out and take that rescue dog for a walk. Things will remain nice through the end of the week, before rain chances return for our weekend.

Friday brings a mostly sunny day with highs back into the upper 80s. This weekend brings a chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms across the area.

Slight chances for showers and thunderstorms will remain in the forecast through Tuesday of next week. Then, we will start to warm back into the low 90s by the end of next week.