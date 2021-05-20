KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Thursday, May 20, 2021

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Concho Valley Radar

Concho Valley Radar

Concho Valley Radar

Texas Radar

Texas Radar

Temperatures

Temperatures

Dewpoints

Dewpoints

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

87° / 62°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 87° 62°

Friday

89° / 67°
Sunny
Sunny 7% 89° 67°

Saturday

81° / 66°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 43% 81° 66°

Sunday

85° / 66°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 85° 66°

Monday

83° / 67°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 83° 67°

Tuesday

85° / 68°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 24% 85° 68°

Wednesday

88° / 69°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 22% 88° 69°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

86°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

83°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
83°

79°

9 PM
Clear
0%
79°

75°

10 PM
Clear
1%
75°

73°

11 PM
Clear
1%
73°

70°

12 AM
Clear
1%
70°

69°

1 AM
Clear
2%
69°

67°

2 AM
Clear
4%
67°

66°

3 AM
Clear
5%
66°

65°

4 AM
Clear
6%
65°

64°

5 AM
Clear
7%
64°

63°

6 AM
Clear
8%
63°

63°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
8%
63°

66°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
66°

70°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
4%
70°

74°

10 AM
Sunny
2%
74°

77°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
77°

80°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

83°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
83°

85°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
85°

86°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

88°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
88°

88°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
88°

87°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
87°

Today is national rescue dog day, and it is a great evening to get out and take that rescue dog for a walk. Things will remain nice through the end of the week, before rain chances return for our weekend.

Friday brings a mostly sunny day with highs back into the upper 80s. This weekend brings a chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms across the area.

Slight chances for showers and thunderstorms will remain in the forecast through Tuesday of next week. Then, we will start to warm back into the low 90s by the end of next week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sunny

San Angelo

86°F Sunny Feels like 86°
Wind
11 mph SE
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 62F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
62°F A clear sky. Low 62F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Robert Lee

85°F Sunny Feels like 85°
Wind
13 mph SE
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
61°F Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph SE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Eldorado

83°F Sunny Feels like 83°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
36%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
62°F Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Mertzon

85°F Sunny Feels like 85°
Wind
13 mph SSE
Humidity
35%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
62°F A clear sky. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Eden

83°F Sunny Feels like 83°
Wind
10 mph SE
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
63°F Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SE
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Taking Entries Now!

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.