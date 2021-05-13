KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Thursday, May 13, 2021

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

73° / 57°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 73° 57°

Friday

85° / 65°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 85° 65°

Saturday

82° / 65°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 34% 82° 65°

Sunday

86° / 67°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 86° 67°

Monday

87° / 64°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 37% 87° 64°

Tuesday

76° / 61°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 52% 76° 61°

Wednesday

80° / 62°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 33% 80° 62°

71°

8 PM
Sunny
1%
71°

67°

9 PM
Clear
1%
67°

65°

10 PM
Clear
1%
65°

64°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
64°

63°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
63°

62°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
62°

62°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
62°

61°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
61°

60°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
60°

59°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
59°

59°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
59°

58°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
58°

60°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
60°

64°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
64°

68°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
68°

72°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
72°

75°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

78°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

80°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

82°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
82°

83°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
83°

83°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
83°

83°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
83°

82°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
82°

We finally got to see the sun this afternoon across our area. However, the sunny weather will be short lived.

Friday will bring about more sun and a few more clouds. More sunshine across the area will lead to highs reaching into the low 80s on Friday.

This weekend brings an increased chance for showers and thunderstorms across the region. The best chances for rain and thunderstorms comes on Saturday and Tuesday.

An unsettled weather pattern will persist through the weekend and through the middle of next week. Daytime highs will remain in the 80s with morning lows in the 60s through much of next week.

Sunny

San Angelo

73°F Sunny Feels like 73°
Wind
11 mph ENE
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 57F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
57°F Mainly clear. Low 57F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph ESE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Robert Lee

74°F Sunny Feels like 74°
Wind
10 mph E
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 56F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
56°F Mainly clear. Low 56F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph ESE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Eldorado

74°F Fair Feels like 74°
Wind
8 mph E
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 57F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
57°F Some clouds. Low 57F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Mertzon

74°F Sunny Feels like 74°
Wind
10 mph E
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 57F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
57°F Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 57F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SE
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Eden

69°F Sunny Feels like 69°
Wind
9 mph ENE
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 56F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
56°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 56F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

