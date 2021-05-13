KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Thursday, May 13, 2021

We finally got to see the sun this afternoon across our area. However, the sunny weather will be short lived.

Friday will bring about more sun and a few more clouds. More sunshine across the area will lead to highs reaching into the low 80s on Friday.

This weekend brings an increased chance for showers and thunderstorms across the region. The best chances for rain and thunderstorms comes on Saturday and Tuesday.

An unsettled weather pattern will persist through the weekend and through the middle of next week. Daytime highs will remain in the 80s with morning lows in the 60s through much of next week.