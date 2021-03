After a couple of warm days here in the Concho Valley, cooler weather will be making a return this weekend. Plus, winds will be picking up behind a cold front on Friday.

Friday will see a cold front move through in the morning, brining cooler conditions and gusty winds. Winds could gust upwards of 35 MPH throughout the day.

Cooler weather will continue through the weekend, with daytime highs in the 60s. We will also continue to see mostly cloudy conditions through the weekend and into next week.