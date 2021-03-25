KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Thursday, March 25, 2021

We will end this week on a warm note, before another front brings a slight chance for showers and some cooler air. Then, we will take a turn for the warm and cloudy next week.

Friday and Saturday will bring sunny conditions with daytime highs reaching into the 80s across much of the area. Sunday, brings a cold front with a slight chance of showers, with daytime highs dropping into the 60s.

We will warm back into the 80s for daytime highs briefly by the middle of next week, before another cold front brings daytime highs back to the 60s.