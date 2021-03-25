KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Thursday, March 25, 2021

We will end this week on a warm note, before another front brings a slight chance for showers and some cooler air. Then, we will take a turn for the warm and cloudy next week.

Friday and Saturday will bring sunny conditions with daytime highs reaching into the 80s across much of the area. Sunday, brings a cold front with a slight chance of showers, with daytime highs dropping into the 60s.

We will warm back into the 80s for daytime highs briefly by the middle of next week, before another cold front brings daytime highs back to the 60s.

Sunny

San Angelo

68°F Sunny Feels like 68°
Wind
7 mph SW
Humidity
24%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
47°F Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Robert Lee

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
27%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
47°F Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Eldorado

66°F Sunny Feels like 66°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
26%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
48°F Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Mertzon

66°F Sunny Feels like 66°
Wind
5 mph SW
Humidity
23%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
49°F Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Eden

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
3 mph SE
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
49°F Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SSE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

67° / 47°
Clear
Clear 0% 67° 47°

Friday

84° / 55°
Sunny/Wind
Sunny/Wind 1% 84° 55°

Saturday

84° / 50°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 84° 50°

Sunday

70° / 43°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 19% 70° 43°

Monday

79° / 54°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 79° 54°

Tuesday

86° / 50°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 2% 86° 50°

Wednesday

67° / 38°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 67° 38°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

67°

8 PM
Clear
0%
67°

61°

9 PM
Clear
0%
61°

58°

10 PM
Clear
0%
58°

55°

11 PM
Clear
0%
55°

54°

12 AM
Clear
0%
54°

52°

1 AM
Clear
0%
52°

50°

2 AM
Clear
1%
50°

49°

3 AM
Clear
1%
49°

49°

4 AM
Clear
1%
49°

48°

5 AM
Clear
1%
48°

48°

6 AM
Clear
1%
48°

49°

7 AM
Clear
1%
49°

50°

8 AM
Sunny
1%
50°

57°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
57°

63°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
63°

68°

11 AM
Sunny/Wind
0%
68°

73°

12 PM
Sunny/Wind
0%
73°

76°

1 PM
Sunny/Wind
0%
76°

79°

2 PM
Sunny/Wind
0%
79°

81°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

82°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

83°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
83°

83°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
83°

81°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.